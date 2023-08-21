Heating up all week long

Happy Monday! The heat will be turning up throughout the week as a heat wave impacts Central Kentucky. This will be pushing us into the mid/upper 90s throughout the week and keeping us dry and sunny. Make sure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade/AC this week. Not only are we hot, we will be muggy as well, with dew points in the upper 60s/low 70s, our heat index could be in the triple digits some days. Heat advisories and warnings are possible throughout the week as well so be sure to stay alert and safe. Some relief comes this weekend with temperatures dropping back into the 80s.

