Happy Tuesday! Bring on the heat! We neared record highs this afternoon with some reaching the low 80s. Sunshine will stick around and so will the warmer temperatures for tomorrow. Expect highs to reach the low 80s again on Wednesday. A cold front is moving through Thursday, bringing it with the chance for showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening. Trick-or-treaters may need to pack the umbrella!

Have a great evening!