Heating up for Father's Day weekend

It's been a nice end to the work week with sunshine and hazy skies. Now that we are heading into the last weekend of spring (hard to believe), we set our sights on some warmer temperatures and dry days. For Saturday, it's a cool start to the day with sunshine and we'll quickly warm to the low/mid 80s by early afternoon. If you are celebrating dad, it will be a grand day for it. Sunday gets a little hotter. High temperatures are expected to push up into the mid, maybe even upper 80s and that's the start of the heat that is coming up next week.

It's looking drier for the weekend, too, unfortunately as we still need rain. Monday and Tuesday's chances have come down slightly so there may be a few showers or thunderstorms around, but certainly not lasting the whole time. By Wednesday, we could hit the upper 80s and push to 90 degrees making for more extremely dry conditions.