Heating up on Thursday

Happy Wednesday! A partly cloudy evening is ahead with a stray shower or two possible late tonight. Tomorrow we get nice and hot, highs reaching the low/mid 80s. We have partly cloudy and quiet conditions on deck for Thursday. Thursday night, a cold front begins to approach Kentucky, bringing with it some storm chances. Storm chances will continue into Friday as well. Stay weather aware!
