Ida Impacting Kentucky Soon

Our weather pattern is getting ready to go into active mode again after a few very hot and humid days with only scattered or isolated showers daily. Today has been not different as we've seen high temperatures work their way well into the 80s again with some in the low 90s. Of course, everyone is feeling hotter. We will say goodbye to the hot weather for a change this week as we begin Monday.

A cold front is approaching which will bring some rain and storm activity starting late morning and lasting through the evening. The tough part of the forecast is that the front will coincide with Ida as it makes its way across land from the Gulf and moves into our area. The worst of the heavy rain from the remnant low of Ida will arrive and last through much of Tuesday. Rain totals in the next few days will vary across the state, but most will see 2-4 inches with some higher amounts locally. We will not see much in the way of significant wind from this system.

Once we make it past Wednesday morning, we should pretty much be finished with the worst of the rain and begin to dry some. In fact, Thursday looks fantastic with full sunshine and temperatures slowly rebounding after dropping to the mid 70s while rain from Ida is here. A return to more "normal" temperatures is expected toward the end of the work week and into the weekend as we run into a nice dry stretch thanks to "after Ida" high pressure.