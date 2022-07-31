New Flood Watch through Monday

After a devastating week of flooding and one dry day, we return our attention to another flood threat across southern KY again. So far this Sunday morning has been a soggy one in central KY as rain has been falling for a couple of hours. You will want your umbrella around today as more scattered to numerous showers will be falling through the state and some will be heavy. A new Flood Watch is in effect now through Monday morning. We also have a moderate risk for excessive rainfall today in southeastern KY. That is when the heaviest rain is expected to fall and some places are looking at 1 to 2 inches of rain in the next 2 days or so. Thunderstorms will be more likely in southern KY, but should remain sub-severe and isolated.

High temperatures today should keep to the mid to upper 70s with rising humidity. Once we move past the worst of the rain action early in the week, we will return to a hotter weather pattern for the rest of the week with highs in the low 90s. Wednesday will be the hottest day with plenty of sun, but the dry only lasts one day, then it's back to an unsettled weather pattern with rain/storm chances late week into the weekend.