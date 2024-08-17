Watch Now
Heavy rain with wind today

Slight Risk for severe storms
It's a warm, sticky start to the day with a lot of sun for the first half, but a chance for strong storms in the afternoon and evening. We have a slight risk for severe thunderstorms today complete with torrential rain and strong winds. Those are the main threats, but hail is also a possibility. The best chance for these strong thunderstorms will be between 2 and 11 pm so plan accordingly or have a back up plan for outdoor events. It will still be a very warm day with high temperatures topping out right around or just below 90 degrees and humid too, but cooler air will arrive tomorrow. This cold front will bring our temperatures down to the low 80s for about two days before we dip to the upper 70s! Much of next week looks great and sunny as we keep dry and eventually see the heat (upper 80s) come right back.

