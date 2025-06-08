Heavy showers around today

Your Sunday is beginning on a gloomy note with some heavy rain showers falling. Most of this rain action is not accompanied by lightning or thunder, but watch for standing water on roads. Later today we should dry out briefly before another wave of energy pushes our way on Monday. Monday will bring in another shot to see some strong to severe thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. We will, once again, be under a slight risk for severe weather with temperatures hovering right around or just below 80 degrees. Tuesday through Thursday will bring us a reprieve from the rain and storms with more sun and warming temperatures. The trend will rise to the mid 80s by Thursday. That warmth will then bring back showers and thunderstorms for late week into next weekend.