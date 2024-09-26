Helene comes to the Bluegrass

The clouds have been thickening up today as we prepare for the remnants of Hurricane Helene heading to Kentucky. Tonight, we can expect some of the main rain bands to begin to enter the Commonwealth. Rain overnight will be steady and soaking and the wind will start to pick up, too. Keep the umbrella and rain boots around for the whole day Friday as we have much more rain to go.

Expect the morning commute to be, not just soggy, but potentially flooding as the heaviest of the rain arrives. A Flood Watch is in effect for central and southern KY until Friday evening (potentially Saturday morning). The Flood Watch does not include Lexington at this time. By the end of Saturday, we could receive 3 to 4 inches of rain across the Commonwealth.

Helene will also be bringing with it very strong winds. Look for a breezy night and downright windy Friday. The highest of the wind gusts will be here for Friday morning through mid afternoon and gusts could exceed 50 mph at times. A Wind Advisory will sit over much of our viewing area beginning Friday morning and lasting the whole day. A High Wind Warning will be issued for southeastern KY only for around the same time frame. Be sure to secure the loose outdoor items tonight.

As we move on into the weekend, we have some showers which will linger into Friday night and much of your Saturday. Skies will start to lighten up by Sunday as temperatures linger in the low 70s. Aside from a few lighter showers Monday, much of next week will dry back out and we get the sunshine back as we keep high temperatures in the 70s.

Stay safe and weather aware this weekend.