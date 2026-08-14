High August heat for the weekend

This has been a pretty tough weather week for many across the state. Things have been a touch more calm today, but the heat and humidity have been ramping up, and a hot weekend is ahead. Tonight, any storm leftover from the day will fade. Both Saturday and Sunday will hold some sun, but also a few isolated thunderstorms with a heavy rain potential. Any storm action we see will be during the hottest part of the day, the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 90s tomorrow, and the mid 90s on Sunday. Both weekend days will also feel like the triple digits so be safe in the heat. A heat advisory will be in effect for Anderson county in our area until 9 pm Sunday. Monday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms before we cool down a touch for most of next week.