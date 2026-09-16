High heat for a few more days

Temperatures have risen into the low 90s again here in the Commonwealth and we have more heat coming for at least a couple more days. Temperatures should reach the low to mid 90s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and the chance for a stray thundershower or two in the afternoon. Heat index values, tomorrow, shouldn't have any problem reaching the upper 90s to triple digits. Friday will bring a boundary that will increase rain chances by just a bit. Because of these rain chances, temperatures will be tamped down a few degrees, but the upcoming weekend still looks hot as we move back into the low 90s. Overall, rain chances remain pretty low until mid next week when another front comes in. Behind this front, I think fall weather arrives. Fall officially begins on Tuesday.