Very hot and stormy midweek

After our near normal Tuesday, we see the heat and humidity kick up a few notches today. High temperatures will soar into the low/mid 90s and feel like the low 100s as humidity really climbs as well. Dew point temperatures will sit in the mid 70s today feeling oppressive or very sticky at the least. Other than a very stray shower early this morning, we have more sun and quiet weather coming for most of the day ahead.

A cold front will sweep through late this evening into tonight and that could create some issues with strong storms. The chance exists over our whole viewing area tonight. A marginal risk sits over southern KY while a slight risk sits over Lexington and north. The main threat will be strong wind, but there will be a bit of shear in the atmosphere which means that the tornado chance is there, but low. Heavy rain will be hit and miss with this broken line. Not everyone will see rain tonight, but those that do could see heavy rain. Lightning will also be frequent with the storms.

Keep an eye on the forecast today and stay safe in the high heat. Give yourself plenty of breaks in the AC today plus keep hydrated! Make sure your pets have a cool place today and this week as well.