High pressure means sunshine

As clean-up efforts from yesterday's terrible wind event continue, at least we have great weather. The sun has been bright and warm today and tomorrow looks very similar as the high pressure remains steady and keeps us dry. Sunday will start chilly, but we'll warm up gradually to the mid 60s. The brand new work week will be quiet to start as we reach the low 70s again on Monday, but this time the warmth won't send us a big storm system...finally! It looks as though our weather pattern remains calm and uneventful through at least mid week. Toward Friday, we will begin to see better chances for rain return and continue into Saturday. High temperatures don't look bad either, very near normal (low/mid 50s) throughout next week.