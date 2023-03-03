High Wind Warning through late evening

It's been an active Friday, but many managed to dodge much of the worst. Western KY and the Bowling Green area picked up quite a bit of wind damage and possibly even had a couple of tornadoes touch down briefly. We saw wind gusts in excess of 65 mph just as we forecast. Lexington Bluegrass Airport reported a couple of wind gusts at 69 mph and Mercer county up to 73 mph! And these winds were on the back side of the storms, after they had already moved through. This powerful low pressure also send the pressure down to nearly as low as it's ever been.

Now, that we have cleared the action out of the state, we will quiet down overnight as low temperatures fall to the upper 30s. A great March-like weekend is coming up with much sunshine and temperatures closer to where they should be. High temperatures will rest in the low 50s Saturday then back up into the low 60s for Sunday. We warm into the low 70s for Monday as we keep dry, then the long range forecast sends us cooling off into the 40s and 50s through the week and into next weekend.