Rain ends by Christmas parade time

Another work week has come and gone and this evening you may notice some rain drops falling. These are part of a cold front which will kick up winds and bring rain mainly overnight. Some soaking showers are expected, but not everyone will see heavy rain and lightning will be very isolated. Rain totals look to be between a quarter and half an inch. The majority of the rain will be done by 9 am Saturday then it will just be a fight with the winds and much cooler air coming in for the rest of the day. Wind gusts overnight into Saturday may exceed 40 mph at times, so dress warm for any outdoor activities you may have planned like the Lexington Christmas parade.

Sunday will be calmer with dying winds, some sun, but cooler highs in the mid 40s. Next week's weather gets tricky. Most weather models have good chances for rain almost every day, so you will want to not put the umbrella away. Temperatures may still bounce around a bit, but likely keep in the upper 40s to mid 50s.