Higher rain chances for Memorial Day Weekend

Our Friday and work week is winding down with partly sunny skies and dry weather. Only a very isolated showers have popped up just south of Kentucky, but most everyone will remain dry not only tonight but into Saturday as well. The high pressure that has brought us fantastic weather all week long will be dwindling and giving way to a couple of low pressures moving our direction. One of those lows is propagating over the Carolinas and will send some moisture up and west and over the Appalachians into Kentucky.

Saturday morning will be a fine start to the day, but clouds will increase through the afternoon with a slightly better chance for showers in the evening mainly in southeastern KY. Sunday will be the more active day with scattered rain showers, some even falling at a moderate pace, throughout the day. Most of the rain sticks around and east of I-75 with totals up to 1 inch in spots, but most will only see up to half an inch. Sunday's temperatures will be on the cooler side...upper 60s.

Memorial Day itself looks a little drier and more quiet, but there is still a chance for a passing/leftover rain shower especially east in the morning. The rest of the day will hold a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures pushing up around 80 degrees. Next week looks nice, sunny and mostly dry again.