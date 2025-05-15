Highs Surge into the 80s Thursday

A warm front lifts north Thursday sending highs soaring to well above normal. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s, an early taste of summer! Stay weather aware early in the weekend, a cold front follows and we'll see couple of rounds of strong to severe storms. The first, and less impactful round will blow through Friday morning. The second, more significant threat fires up late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. All modes of severe weather will be in play- damaging wind, large hail and isolated tornadoes. A second front will extend the chance for a few showers and storms into Saturday but we'll wrap up the weekend with a quiet Sunday and highs back in the 70s.

