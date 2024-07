Happy Sunday! Another hot afternoon is ahead with highs in the low/mid 90s and mostly sunny skies. A stray shower is possible but most of us will stay dry throughout the day. Monday is much of the same with plenty of sunshine and mid 90s, but Tuesday is when a few showers and storms could start sparking up along a cold front. This much needed rain will continue on and off through Thursday and some cooler temperatures the low/mid 80s will accompany it.

Have a great day!