Happy Saturday! A beautiful start to the weekend with sunshine throughout the day and highs reaching the mid 80s. Dewpoints will remain low, so it won't feel too humid! But, be sure to start hydrating because a heat ridge is moving in Sunday pushing us to the low 90s. It will still be a nice and dry weekend, but temperatures are going to get hot. Highs could reach the mid/upper 90s into the work week with very limited chances for rain.

Have a wonderful weekend!