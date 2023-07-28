Hot and Humid Friday

It is going to be a hot Friday afternoon. All of Central Kentucky under a Heat Advisory until 10 pm Friday evening. Highs reaching the low/mid 90s but with the humidity, it will feel closer to the low triple digits. Heat-related health issues could come on quickly with these conditions so make sure you are drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the shade and AC and avoid strenuous activity.

Overnight, Nicholas, Harrison, and Bourbon counties dealt with some major flooding, some areas seeing over 7 inches of rain. A flash flood warning will be in place until around 6 am for these areas, remember, if you see flooding on roadways, turn around don't drown.

Stay safe and cool this weekend!