Hot and humid Labor Day

The unofficial end to the summer season will be a sizzling one as we see high temperatures into the 90s for Labor Day. The day will begin on a nice note with sun then look for sun and clouds mixed throughout the day. It could feel as hot as the mid 90s and we will remain dry. Overall, the temperatures are coming down a little bit as we move on through the work week. Tuesday holds a small rain chance (mainly west) so that will pull highs down to the upper 80s. And later in the week, instead of the upper 80s, we should experience high temperatures in the mid 80s then the lower 80s by next weekend. If we don't see rain on Tuesday then Thursday will be another shot as a cold front comes through. Have a great remainder of the holiday weekend!