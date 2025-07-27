Hot and humid weather pattern continues

The 90s are here to stay as we begin another week of hot and humid days. Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, with highs reaching the lower 90s and rain chances increasing in the afternoon hours. Heat index values will be brutal, with values reaching the upper 90s and, for some of us, in the triple digits. Our heat will continue through the workweek, prompting a heat advisory to take effect for Fayette County on Monday. Our western counties' heat advisory remains in effect. The rest of the week will see highs in the 90s with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. We will not see relief until Thursday, when a cold front is expected to bring lower temperatures by the weekend.