Happy Wednesday! High pressure continues to dominate this week keeping us dry and hot. Tomorrow we return to the low/mid 90s with dew points back in the 70s, which means it will be muggy and steamy out there. We stick in the 90s through the weekend with a few shower and storm chances possible on Sunday through the beginning of next week. We are trending hot at the start of next week but by mid week we should be cooling a bit to the 80s.

