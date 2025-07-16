Hot and Muggy Days Continue

Seasonal highs and afternoon showers and storms will continue through the rest of the workweek as we are stuck reliving the same weather pattern over and over again. This evening will be warm, with temperatures forecasted to drop to the mid-70s, and a few showers possible overnight. Once again, Thursday will follow our pattern of hot temperatures with showers and storms possible in the afternoon. A cold front will pass through late Thursday, lowering our temperatures to subseasonal highs but having little impact on our rain chances as we head into another active weekend.