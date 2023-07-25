Hot and Muggy Week Ahead

Happy Tuesday! A much calmer evening ahead but also a lot warmer. We are dealing with some heat this week along with humidity, so the mugginess will be sticking around for a while. Some isolated showers are possible this evening, but most of us will stay dry. Above normal temperatures in the low 90s will persist throughout the week and into our weekend. Temperatures may even come close to mid 90s by Friday. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the air-conditioning if you plan to be outside.

Have a great evening!