Hot and stormy afternoon

Happy Saturday! We have a hot day ahead with highs in the low 90s but heat index's reaching the triple digits! Make sure you are hydrating and taking breaks in the shade. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place throughout the state with the main threat being strong winds and heavy rain. This is thanks to an approaching cold front. Isolated storms will be possible through the day and evening before we have a nice cool down moving into Sunday. The start of the week will be even cooler with highs only reaching the low 80s!

Stay cool and stay alert!