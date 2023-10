Happy Sunday! Another warm afternoon is ahead. Highs will reach the low/mid 80s today and we will stay nice and sunny throughout the day. We basically copy and paste that forecast throughout the work week before more rain chances move in along a cold front by the end of the week. The front will cool us to the 70s/60s. Those fall-like temperatures may be nowhere in sight for the next few days, but they will get here eventually!

Have a great day!