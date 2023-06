Happy Saturday! A beautiful and warm weekend ahead with highs in the low 90s for your Saturday! There are a few rain chances both on Saturday and Sunday with isolated showers popping up in the late afternoon. Even then, don't expect much rain for the weekend and even for the week! We stay mostly dry throughout the work week and even cool down to the 80s and 70s by the end of the Wednesday. Enjoy the sunshine today and stay hydrated!

Have a great weekend!