Hot but nice 4th of July

Our holiday weekend continues with nicer weather now that we are into Sunday evening. We had some rain move through northern and eastern KY early this morning, even sparking a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings, but now we have dried back out and have seen the sun push temperatures into the upper 80s. Tonight, we'll be mostly clear and quiet before the 4th. Independence Day will be a hot one as high temperatures press right back up into the low 90s and feel like the mid 90s. The sun will be strong so be safe while outdoors. Humidity will also begin to creep up and we'll see much more moisture in the air coming by Tuesday. Monday could hold a stray shower in the afternoon/evening, but most of us will remain dry especially by fireworks time at night.

A Heat Advisory is already in effect for many states just west of us including western KY and it is possible that we see a Heat Advisory expand to cover central KY as well by Tuesday. Another round of strong heat and humidity will last through Thursday sending high temperatures into the low/mid 90s and feeling more like 100 to 105 degrees for midweek! The good news is that our weather pattern will be a bit more unsettled meaning we have daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through Saturday.