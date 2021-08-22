Hot, Dry Stretch This Week

This weekend has been a hot and dry one except for yesterday's few showers in southern KY. Today we made it with no rain again, but the heat has continued to climb thanks to the high pressure sliding in over the eastern part of the state. This late August sun has been high in the sky and not covered by many clouds. The next few days will be similar as we head into the Dog Days of August. Temperatures will make a run into the low 90s Monday through Thursday and feeling as warm as the mid 90s with added humidity. Rain chances will stay minimal, but as we near the second half of the work week, we will see some changes coming back.

Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms will ramp back up for Thursday through Sunday followed by a cold front early next week that will bring more rain and finally some cooler air back to the region. The tropics seem to be calming some now that Henri has made landfall and will continue to move east as it weakens and moves away from the U.S. We are nearing peak hurricane season, so we will watch to see what happens in the next couple of weeks. Until then, enjoy the nice, hot weather here in the Bluegrass this week.