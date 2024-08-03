Hotter, drier weather stretch

After what was a very wet and active work week, we are now switching to a more quiet, but hot weather pattern. The rest of the weekend will be dry, hot and sunny. It might be a foggy start to Sunday, but the sun will return and send afternoon temperatures into the low 90s. By early week, we'll hit the mid 90s. The humidity will not be unbearable but certainly summer-like. In fact, the entire work week will be a fairly typical August week with highs in the 90s. We will get the opportunity to dry out as well as rain chances remain very minimal all the way into late week. We are watching the next named Tropical Storm, which is Debby, begin to move toward the U.S. and should reach Florida soon. This storm could bring a chance for rain to Kentucky by Friday, but chances are not high.