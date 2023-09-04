Hot end to Labor Day weekend

Happy Monday! The unofficial end to summer will be a great one, but in summer-like fashion, it will be hot! Highs will reach the low 90s today with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will slowly start coming down throughout the week. Tuesday will be cloudier with some small rain chances, mostly the western part of the state. By the middle of the week, a cold front will start approaching the state bringing in some rain and storm chances for Wednesday/Thursday. Behind the front we will be a bit cooler, with highs in the low 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Have a great day!