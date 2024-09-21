Hot final day of summer

Happy Saturday! The final day of summer will be a hot one with highs soaring to the upper 80s/low 90s. There will be a few showers and storms developing on and off throughout the morning and afternoon, it won't be a complete wash out but a good idea to keep your eyes on the sky. More rain and storm chances move in tomorrow for the first day of fall. This is thanks to a cold front that will move through late on Sunday afternoon/evening. We will eventually cool down to the 70s by the end of the week!

Have a great weekend!