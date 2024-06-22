Hot first weekend of Summer

Happy Saturday! You know the drill by now, it is going to get hot! Highs reach the low/mid 90s this afternoon with heat index's in the upper 90s. The afternoon will also bring partly cloudy skies, but we have a bit of a shake up moving into Sunday. A cold front moves through Sunday, and along it will be some rain and storm chances throughout the afternoon. Parts of Central Kentucky will be under a marginal risk for severe storms. Highs will remain in the upper 80s/low 90s throughout the week.

Have a great day!