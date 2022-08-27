Watch Now
Hot last weekend of August

Heat index values back in the 90s
Posted at 6:22 AM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 06:22:26-04

This week is winding down with fairly quiet, but hot weather. This final weekend in August will feel like August before we cool down for the beginning of September. It has been a foggy start to the day, but partly sunny skies are moving and will last the rest of the day. As a humid air mass glides in and sits on top of us ahead of our next cold front, we will see dew point temperatures rise into the upper 60s/low 70s for the next 3 days. That will make our high temperatures of the upper 80s today feel more like the low 90s. August will leave us just as hot, but the start of September will cool back into the low 80s starting Wednesday.

We remain mostly dry this weekend aside from a very stray pop-up rain shower. Monday and Tuesday look to be just a bit more active with rain chances returning with a cold front. This front will be the culprit in helping us to cool and dry off mid to late week. Instead of the upper 80s, we can enjoy the low 80s and low humidity the remainder of the work week.

