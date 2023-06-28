Hot, pool days ahead

The smoke was thick today, enough that you could smell it across much of central and northern KY so the air quality is in the unhealthy category today and likely tonight too. If you have heart and lung conditions, take the necessary precautions if you must be outside. The high pressure that has been over us today, keeping us dry, will eventually shift and that should help the smoke to dissipate some.

As the high moves out, a low pressure moves in and this brings us a shot for rain and thunderstorms through the day Thursday. This line will mostly impact western and central KY around late morning to early afternoon. There is a Slight risk for severe storms for tomorrow about as close to I-75 as you can get and west. East of I-75 is under a Marginal risk. This time, like Sunday, the main weather threats are strong wind and hail.

Once this system passes, we should see times of sun and that will send our temperatures well into the upper 80s, possibly even low 90s. A small wave of heat then sets in for the remainder of the work week and much of the weekend too along with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.