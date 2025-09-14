Hot start to the week

Our warm weekend is wrapping up with temperatures down in the low 60s overnight and we're all still dry. The disturbance that brought a sprinkle to us stayed well west and took some good rain to Louisville. We are still under a very dry air mass and weather pattern so that will not change in the next few days, however, we will see an increase in the rain chances for late week. Until then, look for a lot of sun each day with temperatures keeping well above normal and in the upper 80s to even 90 degrees. Once we get to Friday/next weekend the pattern will shift some and temperatures will come down with the bump in rain activity. The low 80s are on the horizon in a week or so.