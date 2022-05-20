Hot start to the weekend

After two days of strong to even severe storms, we finally have calmed down today and seen the sun return, but with the sun came the heat! High temperatures soared well into the upper 80s with some in the Commonwealth showing a 90 degree reading! Jackson, KY did break the hottest high temperature for today, but Lexington did not. It has also been windy today so that has helped a bit with the heat. As we head on into the weekend, the summer feel will continue for Saturday, but likely not Sunday. Highs are still expected to reach the upper 80s tomorrow after a warm overnight period. Sunshine will be around, but so will a few clouds and a small chance for a pop-up shower or isolated thunderstorm in the warmest part of the afternoon.

A cold front will shift eastward toward us on Sunday so that will bring a better chance of seeing more rain and thunderstorms through the day. There will be a round of heavy rain before dawn Sunday and that is pre cold front. The better shot at seeing a stronger storm will be later in the day when the front is passing through the Bluegrass. At this point, we do not have a risk for severe weather Sunday, but that could change. Post cold front, temperatures take a dip to highs around 70 degrees for the start of the new work week.