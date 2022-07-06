Hot, Steamy and Stormy Midweek

Our steamy and unsettled pattern persists midweek. Expect another hot and muggy afternoon Wednesday with well above normal highs in the mid 90s and the heat index exceeding triple digits, in the 100° to 110° range. The heat advisory is expanded into the Bluegrass with an excessive heat warning for western counties back through Louisville and along I-65. Expect more scattered showers and storms developing in the heat of the day, a few could be strong to severe. Afternoon convection could blunt the heat for some with rain and increasing clouds. A more substantial round of showers and storms may fire and drop south Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. Watch for torrential rain and damaging wind gusts. Thursday we're still stuck in the steamy soup with highs in the low 90s and more scattered showers and storms. More widespread rain is looking likely Friday night into Saturday morning as a stalled front over the Ohio River finally drops south across the Commonwealth. Good news for the ongoing drought, this could be our best chance for a more widespread, soaking rain early in the weekend with a lower chance for severe storms.