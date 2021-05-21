Hot, Sunny, Dry Weekend

The last three days have just been wonderful with a lot of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 80s. Today, we have pushed up closer to the mid 80s for the first time and we'll only see those thermometers going up this weekend. We are still a month away from the official start of summer, but the next several days will certainly have a summer feel. The ridge of high pressure that has kept us warm this week has also kept us dry and we are needed a few showers to help out the newly planted plants and vegetables. The high pressure will eventually break down, but our next good chance of rain doesn't move in until at least mid next week with better chances toward next weekend. Take care of the plants with some extra water this weekend.

If you have any outdoor celebrations or events, the weather will cooperate nicely with sunshine and dry weather. Remember the sunglasses, sunscreen and water to remain hydrated. Heading into next week, Tuesday looks to be the warmest with a high temperature near or at 90 degrees! We eventually see a small break from this heat late next week with numbers returning to the lower 80s which is still above normal for us.