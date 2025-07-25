Hot weekend with showers

Our final weekend of the month will be a hot one as we're tracking the same heat wave that will linger into next week. Temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday do look to be slightly cooler than today...in the low 90s, but still feeling as hot as 100/101 degrees at times. Also, scattered showers and thunderstorms will make a comeback for the afternoon and evening hours both days. Into next week, not much change will occur as we'll still be dealing with hot temperatures (low to mid 90s) and high heat index values. A few days will be quiet and dry. As we wrap the month of July and roll into August, we'll cool off just a bit and get the 80s back!