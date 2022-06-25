Hot weekend with some rain

The weekend is here and the heat and humidity continues to climb. High temperatures are still expected in the low 90s today, but some relief is coming in the form of a cold front. That front won't arrive until Sunday, so the forecast today will still be partly sunny through the day with only a small chance of a stray shower this afternoon. Tonight we'll be dry and mild.

Sunday does bring that cold front in mainly in the afternoon and evening. That means that we will see an increased shot at showers and even a couple of thunderstorms which could hold some strong wind gusts or even a microburst of very heavy rain. Whatever rain we do receive, it will be welcomed as we are very dry. June will likely end in the next several days with a deficit of rainfall.

In the wake of the cold front, humidity and heat levels will drop sending us into a new work week and the final days of June below normal in the low 80s. The heat, then, returns for mid and late week as the sunshine dries us once again.