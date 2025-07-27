Hottest days still to come

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
As we finish out the final weekend of July, it's been a very hot one and we still have the hottest days to come this week. Look for high temperatures in the low to mid 90s through Wednesday with heat index values well into the triple digits. Monday will likely feel the hottest with the highest dew points (mid 70s). A few showers and thunderstorms will be around for Monday afternoon, but many of us will remain dry and by Tuesday, the rain chances drop off more. Later in the work week, we're going to see a nice dip in temperatures as below normal air starts to work its way into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures should fall to the mid 80s starting Thursday and linger through late week and even next weekend.

