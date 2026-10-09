Hurricane remnants make for an active weekend

After a lovely and very quiet week of weather, we now turn our attention to more active weather just in time for the weekend. For tonight, we remain dry as clouds increase. For Saturday, we will see overcast skies as the remnants of Hurricane Isaias heads our way. Watch for gusty rain showers off and on for most of your day. Temperatures will only reach the upper 60s in the afternoon. Winds will accompany the rain and gusts may reach the 30-35 mph range.

Rain could be heavy at times, but it won't be a steady heavy rain all day. As we work our way into Saturday night and Sunday, most of the rain will shift east. Lighter showers will linger Sunday along with the clouds. Sunday's high temperatures should only reach the upper 60s. Rain totals for the weekend look to be between 0.5" and 1.5". This will be a help to us as we are in a drought.

Next week, we get back to the quiet and dry weather with a surge of warmth early week. Late week will bring cooler air.