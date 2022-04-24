Incoming cold front for Monday

How about this very summer-y weekend? We have gotten two full days to enjoy the beautiful sunshine and warmth, though it's been a bit windy at times. Today's high temperatures made it into the low 80s though not quite as warm as yesterday with a few added cirrus clouds this afternoon. Those cirrus clouds signify some changes coming for the next 24 hours.

The large low pressure that has sent blizzard conditions to parts of the northern Midwest is also going to be sending us rain into our new work week. We'll stay dry tonight and into tomorrow morning. It's not until the afternoon that we'll start to see some rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. So before the rain, we'll keep the warmth...highs will rise to the upper 70s so that will still feel great, but we will have more cloud cover. Rain showers will be off and on through mid to late afternoon, right around evening commute time. Some rain could be moderate, but most will remain around a tenth of an inch or so in total.

Rain will wrap up late Monday and most of Tuesday will be dry. The rest of the week will hold fairly quiet weather conditions with temperatures falling briefly to the upper 50s for midweek before gaining ground and back to the 60s/70 late week.