Incoming cold snap

Happy Monday! We have enjoyed mostly sunny skies throughout the day but the temperatures have been falling throughout the afternoon. A cold front moved through this morning, which has shifted in some arctic air. Temperatures will drop to the low teens overnight with highs in the low/mid 20s on Tuesday afternoon. Another front slides in tomorrow, clouds will build and a few snow flurries will be possible. Temperatures plummet to the single digits overnight into Wednesday! Thankfully a pattern shift pushes a warm up late this week with highs in the 40s.

Have a great week!