Increasing rain chances

As we near the end of another work week, the weather will be changing yet again. Today was very nice with lots of sunshine still a bit hazy from some wildfire smoke, but we've been dry thus far and should remain that way into tonight. A stray shower is a possibility, but many stay dry tonight and for part of Friday. Isolated showers or some thunder will roll in by Friday afternoon with the bulk of the rain picking up overnight and into early Saturday. That will kick our weekend off on a soggier note, but the whole weekend will not follow suit. After Saturday's cold front, we will dry out quickly and even turn sunny again for the afternoon. Sunday will be much nicer, quiet and dry again as temperatures push back up toward 80 degrees. The temperature trend will remain warm through tomorrow, but rain-cooled air sends us into low/mid 70s Saturday. Most of next week looks spectacular again as we see another lovely dry stretch.