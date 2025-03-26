Increasing rain chances late week

As we wrap up our midweek day, we still have some clouds around and the possibility of a very stray shower to show up, otherwise, we're quiet. Overnight low temperatures will fall off to the mid 30s making for some patches of frost early tomorrow. Temperatures will begin a warming trend tomorrow as we move toward the low 60s (pretty seasonable). The real warmth will not begin until Friday when we reach the mid 70s and stay there through the weekend. Our rain chances will be on the lower side Thursday but creep up a bit more on Friday. This weekend will bring in a couple different low pressures which will also give the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy over the next five or so days.