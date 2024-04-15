Isolated showers and storms for first part of week

Happy Monday! After enjoying beautiful sunshine and highs in the low 80s we have storms and showers moving in both Tuesday and Wednesday. Late this evening a strong storm or two could pop up with large hail. Starting Tuesday morning we have widespread rain chances and a chance for storms in the afternoon/evening. Storm chances remain Wednesday morning but the strongest storms, possibly severe, will move in on Wednesday afternoon/evening along a cold front. We remain in the upper 70s through mid week before temperatures drop to the 60s. Keep your eyes on the sky and stay weather aware for the next few days!

Have a great evening.