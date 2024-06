Happy Tuesday! Storms and showers will continue on and off throughout the rest of your evening. We get a little bit of a break overnight, but then isolated storms and showers return on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. A few of these systems could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. By late Wednesday we clear up and enjoy mostly dry conditions for the rest of the week and into the weekend! We cool down to the mid/upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Have a great evening!